Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spanish court halts government plan to exhume Franco

June 4, 2019 7:52 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily halted the government’s plan to move the remains of Gen. Francisco Franco to a discreet tomb next week, because judges have yet to rule on appeals by the dictator’s descendants.

The announcement was a setback for Pedro Sánchez, the Socialist leader who last month won a new term as prime minister.

Sánchez had wanted to exhume the former dictator from the Valley of the Fallen, a self-aggrandizing mausoleum, on June 10 and move the embalmed body to a public cemetery in the outskirts of Madrid.

The plan has been lauded by Spaniards on the left but infuriated others nostalgic for the dictatorship, and it has drawn criticism from Spain’s center-right political parties, who consider it unnecessary. Sánchez has met opposition from Franco’s relatives and the abbot of the basilica within the huge mausoleum complex where the dictator was buried in 1975.

Advertisement

Judges say that if their appeals are successful, returning the general’s remains to the mausoleum could damage public respect for national institutions.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Luis Felipe Utrera, a lawyer for the Franco family, said Franco’s descendants were “satisfied” by Tuesday’s decision.

“The government wanted to move Franco’s body as if it was a piece of furniture,” Utrera told Spanish public broadcaster TVE, adding that the government was failing because it’s acting “out of a political motivation.”

The government noted that the court didn’t disallow the exhumation, adding in a written statement it is confident the Supreme court will rule in its favor and permit it to go ahead in the next few months.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.