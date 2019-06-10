Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Starbucks launches reusable cups trial at UK airport

June 10, 2019 9:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain’s Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.

The one-month pilot program will give passengers at Britain’s second-largest airport the option of borrowing the cup — rather than using a paper one — and disposing of it before getting on their flights at “Cup Check-In” points. Cups will then be washed and sterilized and returned to Starbucks for re-circulation.

Organizers hope to put 2,000 reusable Starbucks cups in circulation at the airport’s South Terminal.

Hubbub CEO Trewin Restorick says people care about plastic waste but find “it’s often hard to ‘do the right thing’ when travelling.”

Advertisement

The trial will show whether consumers will accept such projects.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

This story has corrected the headline to say reusable, not disposable.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.