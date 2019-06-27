Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Police officer dies in Tunisia suicide attack

June 27, 2019 7:52 am
 
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Latest on the suicide attacks in Tunisia (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The Tunisian Interior ministry says one police officer has died from his injuries after a suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in a busy commercial street in central Tunis.

That attack took place near simultaneously Thursday with another at the government’s anti-terrorism brigade headquarters on the outskirts of Tunis.

At least eight other people have been injured in total, including five officers.

___

12:20 p.m.

Two suicide bombers targeting Tunisian security forces struck nearly simultaneously in the capital, injuring at least nine people, including six officers. 

Statements from the Interior Ministry said one bomber set off explosives near a police patrol in the capital’s busy commercial center shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

At about the same time, a second bomber struck one of the entrances of the headquarters of the government’s anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.

___

12 noon

A suicide bomber targeting a police patrol has struck a busy commercial street in central Tunis, injuring at least five people including two officers.

Tunisia’s interior ministry says the attacker detonated explosives near the French embassy shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. Radio Mosaique reported a second explosion soon afterward in the parking lot of the government anti-terrorism agency.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.

