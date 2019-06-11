Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Hong Kong police mobilize amid protest calls

June 11, 2019 5:15 am
 
HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on a highly contentious extradition bill in Hong Kong (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Local media reports in Hong Kong say police are mobilizing thousands of additional officers to keep order amid calls for protesters to begin gathering Tuesday night to oppose a highly contentious extradition bill.

Some businesses have also announced plans to close on Wednesday and scattered reports told of students planning to boycott classes.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory over the weekend to protest the legislative proposal that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. The protest appeared to be Hong Kong’s largest in more than a decade and reflected growing apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland.

The full Hong Kong legislature is expected to resume debate on the amendments on Wednesday, and a vote is expected this month.

11:10 a.m.

Hong Kong’s leader says a highly controversial extradition law will proceed to the territory’s legislature.

Carrie Lam’s comments on Tuesday came after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory over the weekend to the legislative proposal that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. The protest appeared to be Hong Kong’s largest in more than a decade and reflected growing apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland.

Lam said the government had considered concerns from the private sector and altered the bill to improve human rights safeguards.

The full Hong Kong legislature is expected to resume debate on the amendments on Wednesday, and a vote is expected this month.

