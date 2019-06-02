Listen Live Sports

The Latest: US would talk with Iran ‘with no preconditions’

June 2, 2019 7:27 am
 
BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) says the Trump administration is willing to talk with Iran “with no preconditions,” but he says the United States will continue its campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.

Tensions have risen between the two countries, and that’s led to fears of open conflict.

Pompeo is in Switzerland for talks with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Switzerland represents U.S. interests in Iran.

America’s top diplomat says the U.S. is “prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We’re ready to sit down” with Iran’s leaders.

But Pompeo also is making clear that “the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue.”

President Donald Trump has signaled willingness to talk with Iran’s leadership. Iranian officials have hinted at the possibility but have also insisted they will not be bulled.

11:30 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s talks with the Swiss foreign minister are focusing on Iran.

Tensions are rising between Washington and Tehran, and that’s leading to fears of potential conflict.

Pompeo is in the southern Swiss town of Bellinzona to meet with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Switzerland represents U.S. interests in Iran.

The U.S. isn’t saying it will relent in its campaign to pressure Iran, but President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to talk with Iran’s leadership.

Pompeo has been coy about communicating with Iran through Switzerland. In the past, the U.S. has relied on Swiss discretion to do so.

