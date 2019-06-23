Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Thousands march for LGBT rights in Ukraine’s capital

June 23, 2019 8:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of supporters of LGBT rights have marched through the center of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, under a heavy police presence to separate them from opponents.

Police said Sunday that nine people were arrested on suspicion of preparing provocations against participants in the Kiev Pride event.

Ukrainian news reports estimated the number of marchers at about 2,500.

Several people protesting the march scuffled with police as the march assembled. Others stood along the route, shouting and holding a banner reading “Sodomy is the road to hell.”

Advertisement

Opponents of gay rights say homosexuality is contrary to Ukraine’s traditional culture. In turn, a large banner at the head of the march declared that “our tradition is freedom.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.