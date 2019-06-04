Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Top Russian internet firm reportedly under pressure on data

June 4, 2019 11:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s leading internet company said Tuesday that it’s committed to data privacy as it responded to reports that the national intelligence agency is pressuring it into handing over encryption keys.

Arguably Russia’s most successful internet company, privately owned Yandex is vulnerable to the 2016 law that requires online companies to store all personal user data in Russia and be prepared to share it with authorities.

Leading business daily RBC wrote Tuesday that Yandex has been under pressure by the intelligence agency FSB to hand over encryption keys to its email service and file hosting service.

Yandex, which runs Russia’s most popular search engine and email service, among other things, did not refute the reports, saying merely that concerns over national security should not infringe on user privacy.

Advertisement

“It is possible to comply with the law without violating user privacy, and we believe that it is important to respect the balance between security and user privacy,” Yandex said in the statement.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Russia has adopted a flurry of laws in recent years expanding the government’s control over the internet. One of the laws gave officials, including the FSB, a free hand in requesting user data from internet companies.

Yandex’s statement came a day after the Russian communications regulator said that it is now requiring dating app Tinder to hand over data on its users.

In what has been regarded as a test case for what happens to a company unwilling to cooperate with the government, Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to hand over user data. Some top Russian officials, including the FSB chief, attacked Telegram, claiming “extremists” used the platform to plot terrorist attacks.

Despite authorities’ attempt to block Telegram, it is still available in Russia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.