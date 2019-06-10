Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey slams alleged Cypriot arrest warrants against crew

June 10, 2019 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is warning that it would give “the necessary response” to Cyprus following reports that Greek Cypriot authorities have issued international arrest warrants against the crew of a Turkish drillship and others assisting a bid to search for gas off the ethnically divided island nation.

The internationally recognized government in the island’s Greek Cypriot south accuses Turkey of violating international law by attempting to drill inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. Turkey says it’s protecting the rights of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to Cyprus’ energy reserves.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed the arrest warrants as invalid.

Cyprus’ foreign ministry declined to say whether arrest warrants have been issued or not. But Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said Friday that “some companies” assisting Turkey’s drilling bid have “disengaged” from their involvement.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.