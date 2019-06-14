Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey to retaliate against any US sanctions over S-400 deal

June 14, 2019 7:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his country will retaliate against any possible U.S. sanctions over its deal with Russia for the purchase of the S-400 missile defense system.

Defending Ankara’s purchase, Mevlut Cavusoglu told state-run Anadolu Agency on Friday that Turkey can choose its defense equipment as “an independent and free” country.

The deal with Russia has soured relations between the two NATO allies.

The United States says the S-400s are a threat to its F-35 fighter jet program and has told Turkey it would be excluded from that program. It has also warned Turkey of possible sanctions if it takes delivery of the Russian system.

Advertisement

Cavusoglu said Turkey “has counter-steps to take” should the U.S. impose sanctions.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.