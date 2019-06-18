Listen Live Sports

UK man fined for hurling milkshake at Brexiteer Nigel Farage

June 18, 2019 10:19 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to community service for dousing pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage with a milkshake.

Paul Crowther pleaded guilty Tuesday to common assault and criminal damage. He said he regretted throwing the banana-and-salted caramel shake at the Brexit Party leader.

Farage was campaigning for European Parliament elections in the northeast England city of Newcastle when the milkshake hit him and dripped down his suit.

District Judge Bernard Begley called Crowther’s May 20 stunt an “act of crass stupidity motivated by your political views.” He ordered Crowther to do 150 hours of volunteer work and pay Farage 350 pounds ($438) in damages.

Milkshakes have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain. Other politicians and other people with visible profiles, including far-right activist Tommy Robinson, have been pelted with the ice cream beverages.

