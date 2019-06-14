Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK leader race down to 6 contenders, Boris Johnson in front

June 14, 2019 6:42 am
 
2 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — One of seven contenders to replace Prime Minister Theresa May quit the Conservative Party leadership race on Friday, as front-runner Boris Johnson was accused of trying to dodge media scrutiny.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said after the first round of voting, it was clear he did not have the backing to win. He came fifth in a vote Thursday among 313 Conservative lawmakers with 20 votes.

Johnson, a former foreign secretary, won Thursday’s first round of voting by Conservative lawmakers, gaining 114 votes, more than the next three candidates combined.

Hancock did not say who he planned to support.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old had pitched himself as the face of a younger, modernizing generation in the Conservative Party, promising to deliver an energizing blend of social liberalism and economic dynamism. But his message failed to gain much traction in a party consumed with Britain’s stalled departure from the European Union.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hancock said he had run as the “candidate of the future” but found that “the party, understandably, is focused very much on the here and now and how we get through Brexit.”

Tory legislators will hold more elimination votes next week, with the final two contenders put to a vote of 160,000 Conservative Party members nationwide. The winner will become Conservative leader and prime minister.

All the remaining candidates, apart from Johnson, say they will take part in TV debates next week. Johnson’s campaign team says it is still in talks with broadcasters.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is in second place, said Friday that someone who wanted to lead the country should not be “hiding away from the media.”

In addition to Johnson and Hunt, those still in the race include Environment Secretary Michael Gove, ex-Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart.

___

        Federal employees perceive more harassment, discrimination in recent years, MSPB says

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and the Conservative Party leadership race at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.