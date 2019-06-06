Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN says about 25% of Ebola cases could be going undetected

June 6, 2019 9:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it may be missing a quarter of all Ebola cases in eastern Congo as violent unrest complicates detection.

That estimate by WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan on Thursday comes after aid groups expressed concern this week that the rate of new cases has been picking up speed.

There have been more than 2,000 confirmed and probable cases of the Ebola virus since August, with nearly 1,400 deaths.

Ryan told journalists in Geneva that WHO believes it is probably detecting only 75 percent of all Ebola cases.

Advertisement

Health teams have been unable to reach some areas because of violence by rebel groups.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

The teams also have come under attack by locals who mistrust foreigners and government officials in a long-volatile region far from the capital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.