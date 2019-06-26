Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Western Panama hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

June 26, 2019 9:48 am
 
PANAMA CITY (AP) — There were no reports of damage in Panama after a 6.3 magnitude quake rattled the country’s western region near the border with Costa Rica early Wednesday.

Hospital employees evacuated some patients at clinics in Chiriquí province after the quake, but no injuries were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 23 minutes after midnight local time (0523 GMT) and was centered on the nation’s western coast just north of La Esperanza at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in a tweet that no significant damages have been reported, and the national civil defense agency confirmed that.

