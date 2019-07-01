Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

1 miner killed, 5 injured at Polish copper mines

July 6, 2019 8:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s international copper mining company KGHM Polska Miedz says that one miner has been killed and five injured at two separate mines in the country’s southwest.

The company said Saturday that a 40-year-old operator of a mining machine was killed by falling rocks in the Polkowice-Sieroszowice copper mine. It also said that following a quake that hit nearby Rudna mine five miners suffered broken bones and bruises and were hospitalized. Both incidents happened Friday night.

The company employs around 34,000 people in its copper and silver mines in Europe and the Americas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.