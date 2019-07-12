Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

12 die in floods in Russia’s Siberia; 9 still missing

July 1, 2019 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government says 12 people have died and another nine have gone missing in floods that swept southeastern Siberia.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said during a Cabinet meeting Monday that a search for those missing is underway and that 153 people have been hospitalized.

The floods followed torrential rains and affected 55 towns and villages in the Irkutsk region. Mutko said four villages remain cut off but that they have enough emergency supplies.

Over 4,000 houses have been flooded, according to the Emergency Ministry.

Advertisement

President Vladimir Putin visited the area on Sunday on his way home from the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Japan, ordering the military to join the rescue efforts.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.