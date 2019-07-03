Listen Live Sports

3 killed in plane crash in Austrian Alps

July 19, 2019 3:38 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say three people have been killed in a small airplane crash in the Alps near the German border.

Austrian police told the dpa news agency Friday that the identity of those killed in the Thursday evening crash was still not clear.

The plane went down at about 5:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) in the mountains near the town of Leutasch, not far from the German resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, crashing into a rock face at an altitude of about 2,300 meters (7,500 feet).

Authorities say the plane burned completely after crashing and it was not immediately clear where it was registered or where it had been heading.

