Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

4 people working for Canadian firm abducted in eastern Congo

July 29, 2019 10:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An official in Congo says that four people, including two expatriates, working for the Canadian gold mining company Banro were abducted last week in the southern Maniema province of eastern Congo.

Army spokesman for South Kivu province Capt. Dieudonne Kasereka said Monday that a South African, a Zimbabwean and two Congolese were taken on Friday and it is suspected that the kidnappings were carried out by Mai-Mai rebels who operate in that area.

He said the army is searching for the victims and three people have already been arrested on suspicion of assisting the kidnappers. He said that so far no ransom has been demanded by the kidnappers.

The Namoya area is rich in gold deposits and is often attacked by Mai-Mai militia. In March 2017, five workers, including one Frenchman, were kidnapped before being released two months later. Due to growing insecurity, the Banro company’s factory has been shut down for about four months.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA