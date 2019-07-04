Listen Live Sports

4 teens charged over attack on lesbians on London bus

July 25, 2019 12:22 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — British police say four teenagers have been charged with assaulting two women who say they were punched on a London bus because they are lesbians.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said Thursday that four male suspects aged between 15 and 17 had been charged with an aggravated hate crime under the Public Order Act.

The suspects’ names were not released because of their age.

Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend after the May 30 attack. She said the couple were punched after being taunted and told to kiss.

The incident drew wide condemnation, with Prince William among those expressing shock at the attack.

