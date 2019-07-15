Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Activists block UK roads in new climate-change protests

July 15, 2019 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters have blocked roads in London and four other British cities in a new wave of demonstrations demanding faster action against climate change.

Hundreds of supporters of the group Extinction Rebellion, along with a blue boat bearing the words “Act Now,” blocked the street outside London’s Royal Courts of Justice on Monday. They called for charges to be dropped against more than 1,000 people arrested during climate protests earlier this year.

Protests are also taking place in Glasgow, Cardiff, Bristol and Leeds.

In April, members of the group blocked several London roads and bridges during 10 days of action designed to alert the public and politicians to the “climate emergency.”

Advertisement

Britain aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but Extinction Rebellion wants it done by 2025.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.