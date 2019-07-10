Listen Live Sports

At UN body, 22 nations urge China to end Xinjiang detentions

July 10, 2019 4:14 pm
 
GENEVA (AP) — Human Rights Watch says 22 Western countries have issued a statement urging China to end mass arbitrary detentions and other violations against Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

The advocacy group hailed the “important” statement at the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, which amounts to a symbolic step toward greater expression of concern about China’s policies in Xinjiang.

The signatories issued the statement as a “letter” at the council, and stopped short of seeking a council resolution — a testament to the challenges of building support against increasingly influential China.

Rights groups and the United States estimate up to 1 million Muslims may be arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang.

China denies widespread abuse in the detention centers and calls them training schools aimed to combat extremism and provide employable skills.

