Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

BA fails to win injunction against pilots on strike action

July 23, 2019 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British Airways has failed to win a temporary injunction from a U.K. court to halt strike by pilots demanding better pay.

Britain’s High Court rejected the application Tuesday for an interim injunction to prevent strikes by pilots based at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, two of the busiest airports in Europe. The pilots have voted overwhelmingly to strike.

BA attorney John Cavanagh argued that the union should have specified whether the pilots polled were in long-haul or short-haul fleets. Although the date of industrial action still remains unclear, Cavanagh said it was “likely to commence on or about Aug. 7.”

Union lawyer Simon Cheetham says the union wants the power to call a strike between Aug. 7 and January 2020.

Advertisement

The union says accuses BA of making massive profits on the back of sacrifices made during hard times.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander