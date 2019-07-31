Listen Live Sports

BA loses bid to block pilots from going on strike

July 31, 2019 7:56 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Airways has failed to block pilots from going on strike in a long-standing pay dispute.

The airline lost a bid in the Court of Appeal on Wednesday seeking a temporary injunction to prevent strikes by pilots based at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The pilots overwhelmingly voted to back industrial action last week.

The pilots have not yet announced strike dates, but the airline’s lawyers have said it was likely to begin on or around Aug. 7.

The union accuses BA of making massive profits at the expense of those workers who made sacrifices during hard times.

The airline says the pilots have received a fair pay offer and want to inflict “the maximum in disruption,” costing the airline up to 40 million pounds ($48 million) a day.

