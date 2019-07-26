Listen Live Sports

British Airways resumes flights to Cairo after week’s halt

July 26, 2019 6:56 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Airways is resuming flights to Cairo after security concerns prompted a weeklong halt to services.

The airline says the flight BA 155 is scheduled to leave Friday at 5:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). The flight resumption followed “a thorough assessment of the security arrangements.”

British Airways says the “safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.”

German based carrier Lufthansa had also temporarily halted service to Cairo, but resumed flights on Sunday.

