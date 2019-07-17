Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt make final pitch to Conservatives

July 17, 2019 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The two men competing to be Britain’s next leader have held their final televised event in front of Conservative Party members who will decide the winner.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the former and current Foreign Secretaries, spoke and answered questions in front of hundreds of Tories at a London conference center Wednesday.

Johnson, the strong front-runner according to pollsters and bookmakers, repeated his vow to take Britain out of the European Union on the currently scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a replacement for Prime Minister Theresa May’s “defunct” divorce deal. He claimed that Britons wanted the government to “get on and deliver Brexit.”

About 160,000 Conservative members have until Monday to vote by post. The winner will be announced Tuesday and will replace May as party leader and prime minister.

Advertisement

__

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and the Conservative Party leadership race at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.