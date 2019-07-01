Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bus crashes into gorge in India’s Kashmir, killing 35

July 1, 2019 4:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An overcrowded minibus crashed into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing at least 35 people and injuring 17 others, officials said.

The bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-meter (500-foot) -deep gorge along a rocky stream in the southern Kishtwar area, said civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana. He said officials were investigating whether it was a mechanical failure or the driver’s negligence.

Rescue teams evacuated the injured to hospitals, where all were in critical condition.

Rana said 10 of the injured were airlifted in two helicopters to Jammu city for specialized treatment. He said more helicopters were being pressed into service.

Advertisement

Top police officer M.K Sinha said the bus hit the rocks and was torn into several pieces. He said the 27-seat bus was overcrowded.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

On Thursday, a minibus carrying students to a picnic crashed into a gorge along another Himalayan road in Kashmir, killing at least 11 and injuring seven others.

India has the world’s deadliest roads, with about 150,000 killed and 470,000 injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.