Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bus starts smoking in Mont Blanc tunnel; 68 people evacuated

July 17, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Dozens of passengers have been evacuated from a double-decker bus in the Mont Blanc tunnel after the vehicle started spewing smoke.

Firefighters in the northern Italian town of Aosta said a child smashed her finger in a vehicle door during the evacuation Wednesday but that all 67 passengers plus the driver were able to safely escape from the bus, which had begun its journey in Switzerland and was traveling from France to Italy.

Firefighters said an unspecified mechanical problem in the bus triggered the smoke.

Attention to safety in the 11.6-kilometer (7.2-mile) Alpine tunnel between France and Italy was heightened after a 1999 fire that killed 39 people.

Advertisement

Within two hours Wednesday, traffic was reported flowing again in both directions in the tunnel, a major trans-Alpine route.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.