Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Car bomb blasts Somalia’s capital near airport; 10 killed

July 22, 2019 6:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A car bomb by Islamic extremists in Somalia’s capital on Monday has killed at least 10 people, say police.

At least 15 others were injured when the car packed with explosives and parked near a busy security checkpoint by the city’s airport was detonated by remote control, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaida.

The powerful explosion which rocked Mogadishu occurred in the morning when many people were on the road going to work and others were travelling to attend the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca.

Advertisement

Many of the victims injured by the bomb blast have suffered critical wounds, said witnesses.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Ambulance sirens echoed across the blast scene as soldiers at a nearby checkpoint fired in the air to disperse onlookers who gathered nearby and to stop motorists trying to speed through the site amid the chaos.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate