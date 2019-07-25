Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Chinese importers looking at buying more US farm goods

July 25, 2019 5:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — A government spokesman says Chinese companies have expressed willingness to import U.S. farm goods as envoys prepare to meet next week for talks aimed at ending a tariff war.

The Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, confirmed officials will meet in Shanghai on Tuesday for the first face-to-face talks since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations.

Gao said Thursday that Chinese importers will negotiate with U.S. suppliers of farm goods, though he said the purchases weren’t connected to next week’s talks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in Washington that he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would hold two days of talks with Chinese officials.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth