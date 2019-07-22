Listen Live Sports

Congo’s health minister quits over Ebola response changes

July 22, 2019 10:51 am
 
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Health Minister Oly Ilunga resigned from his post Monday to protest the president’s decision to take over management of the response to the Ebola outbreak.

 Ilunga, who had been health minister for two years, announced in a tweet that he was resigning in reaction to the announcement Saturday that President Felix Tshisekedi would take over direct supervision of the response to the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, which has lasted for nearly a year and has killed more than 1,600 people.

Tshisekedi also appointed Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe as coordinator of the nation’s Ebola technical committee.

 In his resignation Ilunga deplored the lack of cooperation between him, the president and the prime minister on response to the Ebola outbreak.

