The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Denmark police investigate after 100 gravestones vandalized

July 22, 2019 7:42 am
 
HELSINKI (AP) — About 100 gravestones in Denmark have been found vandalized with graffiti in a cemetery adjacent to Hadsund Church in the eastern part of the Jutland peninsula.

Several of the gravestones had “666”written on them with black spray paint and large letters. The number is generally considered to be a sign of the devil.

The church’s staff noticed the vandalism early Sunday and immediately alerted regional police, who are investigating the matter. The motive for the vandalism remains unclear.

A similar incident took place at the nearby Visborg Church in 2016, when over 100 gravestones at its cemetery were found vandalized with graffiti.

