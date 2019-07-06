Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dozens detained in anti-government protest in Kazakhstan

July 6, 2019 10:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Local media say more than one hundred people have been detained at anti-government rallies in Kazakhstan.

Independent website Vlast.kz on Saturday reported up to 100 people have been detained in the center of the country’s biggest city Almaty. The Interfax news agency also reported dozens of detentions in the capital Nur-Sultan as well as Shymkent, Karaganda and Oral.

Footage from the scene showed police snatching individuals from the crowd.

Police blocked traffic in the area of the Almaty protest called for by exiled tycoon Mukhtar Ablyazov, a fierce opponent of the ruling elite.

Advertisement

Protests rocked Kazakhstan earlier this year when long-time President Nursultan Nazarbayev abruptly resigned and named a successor to replace him. Many in this Central Asian nation viewed the move as an orchestrated handover of power.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.