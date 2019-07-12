Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ed Sheeran confirms he’s married to Cherry Seaborn

July 12, 2019 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Ed Sheeran has confirmed for the first time that he and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are married.

British media reported the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family.

In an interview with broadcaster Charlamagne Tha God to promote his album “No.6 Collaborations Project,” Sheeran talked about how he wrote the song “Remember the Name,” which refers to “my wife.”

The 28-year-old British singer-songwriter said “I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out.”

Advertisement

The album, released Friday, includes collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Sheeran and Seaborn, 26, met at primary school in eastern England and announced their engagement in 2018.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.