The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Eritrean shot in Germany, suspect fatally shoots himself

July 23, 2019 5:18 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say an Eritrean man has been shot and seriously wounded in western Germany and that the suspect, who apparently had an anti-foreigner motive, fatally shot himself hours later.

Alexander Badle, a spokesman for prosecutors in Frankfurt, said Tuesday the 26-year-old Eritrean was shot in the stomach Monday lunchtime in nearby Waechsterbach. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and his life is not in danger.

About three hours later, a 55-year-old German man was found in his car in a neighboring town. He had shot himself in the head.

Badle said Tuesday the victim appeared to have been chosen at random because of his skin color. Authorities have no evidence yet that the suspect had ties to far-right groups.

