Europe’s Vega rocket launch with UAE satellite fails

July 11, 2019 4:16 am
 
PARIS (AP) — The launch of a European Vega rocket carrying an imaging satellite for the United Arab Emirates failed about two minutes after liftoff from the European base in French Guiana.

Arianespace, which markets the satellite, said in a brief statement on Thursday that the Wednesday night launch ended after a “launcher anomaly occurred” bringing the mission to an early end.

The statement said that anomaly occurred shortly after ignition of the second stage.

It added that an analysis of data quickly got underway, and an independent inquiry commission was to be set up in the hours ahead.

The launch, with its Falcon Eye 1 payload, was originally set for July 7 but was postponed because of high-altitude winds.

It was the 15th launch of Europe’s Vega rocket and first failure.

