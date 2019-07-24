Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

France may extend fertilization rights to lesbians, singles

July 24, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Lesbians and single women in France may soon have access to medically assisted reproduction for the first time.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government presented a draft law Wednesday on bioethics that includes expanding treatments such as in vitro fertilization, or IVF. Currently the procedures are only available to heterosexual married couples, which LGBT rights groups and single women have long decried as unjust.

The government says the measure is a response to “unprecedented technological advances” and societal change.

The bill now goes to parliament, where Macron’s centrist party has the majority. But many conservative and far right activists oppose the measure, and are already planning a protest against it to challenge Macron’s leadership.

Advertisement

The bill also includes new rules on parental rights and genetic research. Surrogate pregnancies will remain illegal.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth