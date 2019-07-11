Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany charges 3 in home invasion of US Army employee

July 11, 2019 7:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have charged three men with an attempted home invasion of a U.S. Army employee’s residence that was foiled by the American.

Zweibruecken prosecutors said Thursday that the three men, whose names weren’t released, were part of a group of four who attempted to force their way into the Landstuhl home in February.

They say the 41-year-old American fought off three robbers and forced them back outside, but a fourth pushed past him, ran upstairs to where his wife and three children were and attacked his wife.

Prosecutors say the man, a civilian employee of the U.S. Army’s Regional Health Command Europe, heard her screams, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the burglar twice in self-defense while fighting with him. The wounded intruder fled and later died.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.