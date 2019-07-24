Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany condemns killing of Russian LGBT activist

July 24, 2019 5:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is condemning the killing of a political activist in Russia and urging authorities to find out whether the crime was related to her advocacy of LGBT rights.

Yelena Grigorieva’s body was found Saturday near her home with eight stab wounds and signs of strangling. Homosexuality is not criminalized in Russia, but animosity towards the LGBT community is commonplace.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said Wednesday that Berlin is “very concerned about the circumstances of her death,” in light of the fact that Grigorieva had faced threats.

He called for a transparent and impartial investigation: “In particular, we expect it to be cleared up whether the killing of Ms. Grigorieva was linked to her commitment to LGBT rights.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth