Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Greece recognizes Venezuela’s Guaido as interim president

July 12, 2019 5:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s new government says it is recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president, saying this would align Greece with the European Union’s joint position.

The foreign ministry announcement Friday reverses the previous government’s position, which had aligned itself with embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Around 50 countries have recognized Guaido as interim president, asserting Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate.

Greece’s foreign ministry announced it had “decided to recognize the president of the democratically elected national assembly, Juan Guaido, as the interim president of Venezuela in order for him to call free, fair and democratic presidential elections.”

The country’s conservative party, led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, comfortably won Sunday’s election, defeating the previous left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.