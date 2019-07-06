Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hungary: Death toll in Danube River boat crash rises to 27

July 6, 2019 5:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say a South Korean woman recovered from the Danube River has been identified as the 27th fatality of the May 29 crash between a tour boat and a cruise ship.

Police said Saturday that the body was found at the village of Makad, 58 kilometers (36 miles) downstream from the scene of the collision at Budapest’s Margit Bridge.

Twenty-five of the 33 South Koreans aboard the Hableany (Mermaid) tour boat have been confirmed dead, as well as the two-man Hungarian crew. One South Korean remains missing and seven were rescued.

The Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship is the only suspect so far in the nighttime collision.

Advertisement

The Hableany was raised from the Danube by a floating crane on June 11.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.