Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

ICC panel upholds Congo child soldiers reparation order

July 18, 2019 5:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court appeals judges have upheld a ruling that found a convicted warlord from the Democratic Republic of Congo liable for $10 million in reparations to hundreds of victims.

Thursday’s appeals judgment also cleared the way for more victims to seek reparations, saying some people whose initial requests were rejected can apply again along with other victims who have come forward since the initial ruling in December 2017.

The reparations were ordered following the 2012 conviction of Thomas Lubanga for using child soldiers. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

At the time of the original reparations order, judges acknowledged that Lubanga has no money and any reparations will have to be paid by a fund set up by the court, possibly with help from Congolese authorities.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.