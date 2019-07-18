Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Italian writer, director Luciano De Crescenzo dies at 90

July 18, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Luciano De Crescenzo, an Italian writer, actor and director, has died in Rome after being hospitalized for a few days. He was 90.

The publishing house Mondadori announced his death on Thursday.

Born in Naples on Aug. 20, 1928, De Crescenzo gained famed in 1977 with his best-seller “Così parlò Bellavista” (“Thus spoke Bellavista”), a collection of anecdotes about his beloved Naples.

Over the years, De Crescenzo became an internationally successful author. His books sold almost 20 million copies in Italy and abroad and were translated in 25 countries.

Advertisement

De Crescenzo was particularly successful in delivering philosophy to the general public with his books. In the 1980s, he debuted as actor in “Il pap’occhio,” (“In the Pope’s Eye”), a comedy directed by Renzo Arbore and starring Oscar-winning actor Roberto Benigni.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.