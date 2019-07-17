Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Italy, FBI crack down on Mafia clan with Gambino ties

July 17, 2019 9:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Italian police and FBI agents have cracked down on a Palermo-area Mafia clan with ties to the U.S.-based Gambino crime family.

Police said that around 200 officers including FBI agents fanned out in Sicily and in the New York area Wednesday, arresting 18 suspects in Italy and one in the United States.

Palermo Police Chief Renato Cortese told reporters that members of the Sicilian Passo di Rigano crime clan had settled in the U.S. in the 1980s after surviving a turf war with the Corleone crime clan, which emerged victorious over the Inzerillo crime family in the Palermo area.

Some survivors apparently returned to Italy after the weakening of the long-dominant Corleone crime family. Salvatore “Toto” Riina, the Corleone clan chieftain, died in an Italian prison in 2017.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.