Italy: German woman dies in climbing accident on glacier

July 4, 2019 8:01 am
 
ROME (AP) — A 55-year-old German woman has died after falling into a crevasse on the Forni glacier in Italy’s northern Lombardy region.

The alpine rescue services said that two other German climbers were seriously injured in Wednesday morning’s accident.

The woman and the two men were part of a group of 21 climbers from Stuttgart, who were taking part in a rescue training session at around 3,100 meters (10,171 feet.) The three that fell in the crevasse were roped together.

Two helicopters were sent to the spot as soon as the weather allowed, after two members of the group raised the alarm.

Officials warn that alpine climbers should be aware of the risks posed by melting snow due to the high temperatures recorded recently.

