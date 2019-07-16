Listen Live Sports

Italy’s Salvini bows to pressure to respond on Russia report

July 16, 2019 8:13 am
 
ROME (AP) — Italy’s Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini has bowed to days of pressure and agreed to respond to questions in Parliament about allegations that an associate sought Russian money for Salvini’s pro-Moscow League party.

The associate, Gianluca Savoini, is under investigation by Milan prosecutors for alleged international corruption stemming from reports that he discussed the financing plan during a meeting with Russian officials in Moscow last year, months after the populist League came to power in a coalition government with the 5-Star Movement.

Salvini had initially distanced himself from Savoini, denied taking any money from Russia and brushed off opposition demands to respond in Parliament. But as calls increased and extended to his 5-Star coalition partner, he agreed Tuesday.

Salvini said he would respond to lawmakers “about everything humanly knowable” during a regular question-and-answer appearance in Parliament.

