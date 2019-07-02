Listen Live Sports

Clarification: Trump-North Korea-Stepping Into History story

July 2, 2019 1:16 pm
 
PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a story July 1, The Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump was joined in his Freedom House conversation with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un by his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump and Kushner did meet Kim and were in the room for the opening of the session between the American president and North Korean leader. They did not remain in the room for the closed-door discussion.

