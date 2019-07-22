Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Manchester concert bombing suspect kept in custody

July 22, 2019 6:35 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has been kept in custody at a bail hearing.

Hashem Abedi appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday via video-link from Belmarsh Prison in southeast London.

Judge Nigel Sweeney ordered the 22-year-old to be placed in custody before a preliminary court hearing at the Old Bailey in London or in Oxford on July 30.

Abedi travelled to Libya before his older brother detonated his suicide vest on May 22, 2017. He is suspected of helping plan the attack.

He faces almost two dozen counts of murder for the attack’s victims, one count of attempted murder for those injured and one count of conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

