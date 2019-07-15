Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Moscow rally aims to get opposition candidates on the ballot

July 15, 2019 1:48 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — About 1,000 people are rallying in Moscow to support opposition candidates looking to run for the local legislature in a second day of protests in the Russian capital.

Opposition supporters gathered Monday to back the candidates’ bid to run for the Moscow Duma in September. Election officials claimed last week that a high percentage of the signatures collected in support of the candidates were invalid. The official decision to bar the candidates, who are outspoken critics of the city government and the Kremlin, has not yet been made.

Nearly 40 people including some of the candidates were briefly detained Sunday at a similar rally. One candidate is still in detention.

Russian laws passed in recent years have made it more difficult for independent candidates to run for office.

