Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Notre Dame’s melted lead prompts deep clean for schools

July 18, 2019 9:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris has ordered a deep cleaning for schools nearest to Notre Dame, whose lead roof melted away in the cathedral’s devastating fire in April.

The announcement Thursday comes after a French investigative site reported that lead levels at many schools were far higher than considered acceptable after the April 15 fire, which sent tons of toxic lead from the cathedral’s metal roof into the air.

Arnauld Gauthier of the city health department denied there were excessively high lead levels but said particular care would be taken in the annual cleaning of around 10 schools near the cathedral.

Paris’ regional health agency has already recommended blood tests for children under 7 and pregnant women who live near Notre Dame after confirming astronomically high lead levels in the plaza outside and on adjacent roads.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.