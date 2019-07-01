Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Outdoor smoking now banned in Sweden in certain places

July 1, 2019 4:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An outdoor smoking ban in Sweden in certain public places, including playgrounds and train station platforms, has taken effect.

The ban, which started Monday, means smoking in outdoor sections of restaurants and entrances to designated booths for smokers is prohibited. The ban also includes e-cigarettes.

Official figures show only 11% of the Swedish population of 10 million smoked daily in 2016, with about 10% smoking occasionally.

In May 2005, Sweden banned smoking in bars and restaurants.

Advertisement

According to the new law, the goal is to make the Scandinavian country smoke-free by 2025.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.