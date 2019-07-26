Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Paris train station power failure disrupts Eurostar traffic

July 26, 2019 8:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A power outage at one of France’s busiest train stations disrupted travel Friday on the Eurostar to and from London and other routes around the region.

Eurostar urged passengers to avoid travel to or from Paris on Friday as workers fixed an overhead power line at the Gare du Nord train station.

Two Eurostar trains have been canceled and others are facing delays. Thalys trains that serve Brussels and Amsterdam are also seeing delays, along with domestic routes.

The power resumed Friday afternoon but the delays were expected to continue throughout the day, causing long lines in the London Eurostar terminal and on the Paris side.

Advertisement

It’s the latest transport trouble to hit Europe in high travel season, after an exceptional heat wave caused problems on the London subway and on train routes elsewhere.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established